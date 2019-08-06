Company News
August 6, 2019 / 8:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Devon energy raises U.S. oil output forecast on Delaware basin strength

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp raised its full-year oil production forecast and reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from lower expenses and higher output from its assets in the Delaware basin.

The Oklahoma-based company said the midpoint of its 2019 production outlook represents an estimated oil growth rate of 19%, up from its previous guidance of 17%.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders was $495 million, or $1.19 per share, in the second quarter ended June. 30, compared with a loss of $425 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2M3LibN)

Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
