May 1 (Reuters) - Shale oil producer Devon Energy Corp posted a loss of $197 million in the first quarter, hurt by higher expenses.

Net loss attributable to company shareholders stood at $197 million, or 38 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31 compared with a profit of $303 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.81 billion from $3.55 billion.