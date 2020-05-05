Company News
May 5, 2020 / 8:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Devon reports bigger quarterly loss on $2.8 bln impairment charge

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Devon Energy on Tuesday reported a bigger quarterly loss as it took a non-cash impairment charge of $2.8 billion, and said it expects to cut 10,000 barrels of oil per day in the second quarter as oil prices cratered to historic lows.

Net loss attributable to the company was $1.82 billion, or $4.82 per share, in the first quarter, from a loss of $317 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier. [bit.ly/2YBAQxC ]

Total production rose to 348,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 313,000 boepd a year earlier. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below