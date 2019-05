May 29 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy the Canadian assets of its U.S. peer Devon Energy Corp for about C$3.8 billion ($2.81 billion).

The deal is expected to close by June 27, 2019, the company said. ($1 = 1.3506 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)