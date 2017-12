Dec 11 (Reuters) - British sausage-skin maker Devro Plc said its Chief Executive Peter Page had agreed with the board to step down after company’s annual results in February.

The maker of edible collagen casings for bratwurst, salami and chorizo named its Finance Director Rutger Helbing as its new CEO from Feb. 28. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)