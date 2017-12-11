FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sausage-skin maker Devro says CEO to step down
Sections
Featured
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
Exclusive
Health
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
With foes absent, Venezuela local vote to boost socialists
Venezuela
With foes absent, Venezuela local vote to boost socialists
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
California Wildfires
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 11, 2017 / 8:07 AM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-Sausage-skin maker Devro says CEO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on company’s performance, background)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - British sausage-skin maker Devro Plc said its Chief Executive Peter Page had agreed with the board to step down after the company’s annual results in February.

The maker of edible collagen casings for bratwurst, salami and chorizo named its Finance Director Rutger Helbing as its new CEO effective Feb. 28.

Devro, whose shares have nearly doubled in value since Page became CEO in June 2007, is now battling slowing sales volumes, especially in China due to pricing issues.

It has taken up an investment programme to increase sales and manufacturing efficiency.

Rutger, who joined Devro as finance director in April last year, was named CEO after a thorough selection process, the company said.

A search for Helbing’s successor has commenced, Devro said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.