Sausage-skin maker Devro says China plant operating at normal capacity

March 4 (Reuters) - Sausage-skin maker Devro said on Wednesday its manufacturing plant in Nantong, China, was operating at normal capacity and had not faced labour or supply shortages, as it posted a marginally higher annual underlying pretax profit.

Devro, which makes edible collagen casings for bratwurst, salami, chorizo and frankfurters, said it was monitoring the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its operations and supply chain. The company expects good progress in 2020, if it is not impacted by the virus outbreak.