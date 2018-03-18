FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 18, 2018 / 11:23 AM / a day ago

Belgium's Dexia sells stake in Israeli unit for 350 mln shekels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 18 (Reuters) - Belgian lender Dexia sold its controlling stake in Israeli subsidiary Dexia Israel Bank for 350 million shekels ($101 million), the Israeli company said on Sunday.

Dexia unloaded its 58.89 percent stake for 674 shekels a share to institutional investors in an off-bourse sale, Dexia Israel said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

After the sale, Dexia Israel will no longer have a controlling shareholder.

Shares in Dexia Israel were down 6.62 percent at 722.7 shekels in afternoon trading. ($1 = 3.4555 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.