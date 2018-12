FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - German public-sector bank Helaba has agreed to acquire the German unit of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia for 352 million euros ($397.69 million), the lenders said in statements on Friday.

Helaba prevailed against peers such as property lender Aareal Bank, which also submitted an offer for the bank that has equity of 628 million euros and total assets of 18.9 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8851 euros)