DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Deyaar Development said on Saturday it had appointed Condor Building Contracting as the main contractor for its Bella Rose development.

“As part of the 26-month contract, Condor Building Contracting has already begun construction works to deliver the 18-storey development in Dubai Production City by December 2020,” the firm said. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Potter)