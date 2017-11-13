FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VC firm DFJ's founding partner takes leave amid sexual harassment probe
November 13, 2017 / 10:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

VC firm DFJ's founding partner takes leave amid sexual harassment probe

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Steve Jurvetson, founder partner of venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ), said on Monday he would take a leave of absence while an internal probe into sexual harassment allegations against him continues.

"I am leaving DFJ to focus on personal matters, including taking legal action against those whose false statements have defamed me," Jurvetson said in a tweet. (bit.ly/2zVC0Zx)

Jurvetson has also taken a leave of absence form the boards of Tesla Inc and SpaceX, in which Menlo Park, California-based DFJ has invested.

“Steve Jurvetson is on a leave of absence from the SpaceX and Tesla boards pending resolution of these allegations,” a Tesla spokesperson said in an e-mail.

DFJ said in October it started the independent probe after it came to know about “indirect and second-hand allegations” against Jurvetson. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

