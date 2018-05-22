FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 7:00 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

UK's DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - British retailer DFS Furniture said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Officer Ian Filby will retire after eight years at the helm and will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Tim Stacey.

Filby’s retirement comes at a time when DFS Furniture, after reporting a fall in first-half sales in February, cautioned that its market would remain tough in 2018.

Filby will step down as CEO and from the board on Oct. 31 and Stacey will take over on Nov. 1, the company said.

Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

