DFS Furniture first-half profit jumps, maintains outlook

March 14 (Reuters) - DFS Furniture Plc on Thursday reported a surge in pretax profit in the first half, boosted by online sales and as it benefited from orders placed by customers who had deferred their purchases due to Britain’s unusually hot summer in 2018.

The upholstery retailer also said order intake in the second half of the financial year so far had been lower than the first half, but that its profit expectations for the year was unchanged.

DFS, which sells sofas, recliners and beds, said pretax profit for the 22 weeks ended Dec. 30 more than doubled to 14.1 million pounds ($18.71 million) from 6.2 million pounds a year earlier.

The company’s earnings last year included a charge related to acquisitions. ($1 = 0.7538 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)