MOVES-UAE's Dhabi Group chief executive resigns

ABU DHABI, March 17 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Dhabi Group, owned by a prominent member of the royal family in Abu Dhabi, has resigned. Adeel Bajwa who took over as chief executive of the diversified investment group in 2016, told Reuters on Sunday he had resigned and planned to take up a new and challenging assignment.

Prior to being the chief executive of Dhabi Group, he was general counsel and board member of several of the group’s companies. Bajwa was involved in mergers and acquisitions for the group in Africa and South Asia, including deals involving Warid Telecom.

Dhabi Group, owned by Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak al-Nahyan, has investments across sectors including telecommunications, financial services, real estate, energy, healthcare and construction in the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Turkey, Georgia, Africa and the United States. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho Editing by Keith Weir)