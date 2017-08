(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to BW Group from BW Offshore)

June 7 (Reuters) - A court in the Marshall Islands rejected tanker operator Frontline's complaint against DHT Holdings over a rival deal with BW Group.

Frontline, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, owns around 14.5 percent of DHT.

Frontline has been trying for the past year to take over its New York-listed rival. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)