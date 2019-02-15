LetterOne has not asked for debt haircut in DIA takeover bid

MADRID, Feb 15 (Reuters) - LetterOne (L1) has not asked DIA’s creditors to accept losses on the Spanish retailer’s debt as part of the fund’s takeover bid, an L1 spokesman and a person present at a meeting for analysts said.

Spanish media reported last week that L1, a fund controlled by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, had not yet decided whether to ask creditors in the struggling supermarket chain to take a haircut.

L1 gave the information during a meeting in Madrid 10 days after launching the bid to buy the 70 percent of DIA it does not already own, which values it at more than 400 million euros.

Stephan DuCharme, L1’s managing partner who acted as DIA’s interim chairman for a short time last year, also told analysts the fund was open to talking to all the parties involved, the spokesman said.

“DuCharme insisted that they haven’t asked for a debt haircut and opened the door to talk with the different stakeholders of the company: banks, suppliers, bondholders and the company itself,” the person present at the meeting said.

DIA has steadily lost market share to fierce competitors in Spain, and its stock has plunged 90 percent in the past year.

The company needs to move fast to restore its negative net equity and is planning a rights issue of 600 million euros. Last week, it announced plans to lay off thousands of staff after reporting that it closed 2018 with a net loss.

L1 said its takeover bid was dependent on the rights issue planned by the company not going ahead and proposed launching its own capital hike worth 500 million euros.