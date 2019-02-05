Russian tycoon launches 300 mln euro bid for Spain's DIA

MADRID, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Investment group Letterone said on Tuesday it plans to make a 300 million euro ($342.7 million) takeover bid for Spanish supermarket chain Dia valuing the group at more than 400 million euros.

Letterone, controlled by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, will offer 0.67 euros per share for the 70 percent that it doesn’t already own, a premium around of 56 percent over Dia’s closing share price of 0.43 euros on Monday.

The retailer has lost market share over the last few years as the end of the economic slump in Spain saw customers turning away from the discount supermarket chain.

DIA is in the middle of the restructuring process after losing 90 percent of its market value in the last twelve months.

Letterone plans to launch a 500 million euro capital increase to refloat the retailer after the transaction, provided the bid is successful and the company’s financial debt is restructured.

The deal is subject to approval by Spanish regulators. ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day and Jose Elias Rodriguez)