UPDATE 1-Russian tycoon launches bid for Spanish supermarket chain Dia

(Adding detail, comment, share price)

MADRID, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman’s investment group LetterOne said on Tuesday it plans to make a takeover bid for struggling Spanish discount supermarket chain Dia, at a 56 percent premium to the retailer’s share price.

LetterOne, which is Dia’s biggest shareholder with a 30 percent stake, said it plans to offer almost 300 million euros ($342 million), or 0.67 euros per share, for the 70 percent that it doesn’t already own and plans a capital injection if its bid succeeds.

Dia’s shares subsequently soared 56 percent on opening on Tuesday to 0.67 euros after news of the planned takeover bid, which would value the whole company at more than 400 million euros.

LetterOne said it plans to delist Dia if it succeeds in gaining control of more than 90 percent of the retailer.

Dia’s share price had fallen over 90 percent in the past 12 months, reflecting a loss of market share over the last few years as once-thrifty customers turned away from the discount supermarket chain as Spain emerged from a five-year economic slump.

In December, DIA said it was in the middle of a restructuring process and had signed 896 million euros’ worth of deals in an effort to refinance debt and find much-needed liquidity.

On Tuesday, LetterOne said it plans to launch a 500 million euro capital increase to refloat the retailer after the acquisition, provided the bid is successful and the company’s financial debt is restructured.

“LetterOne Retail is willing to work with the board of Dia, its lending banks and other stakeholders on the implementation of this comprehensive rescue plan,” LetterOne said in a statement to the market regulator.

The bid is subject to acceptance by Dia shareholders, other than LetterOne, who hold 35.5 percent of the company’s capital, LetterOne said. It must also be approved by Spanish regulators. ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day and Jose Elias Rodriguez Editing by Susan Fenton)