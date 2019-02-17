DIA to hold shareholder meeting in March

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Struggling Spanish supermarket chain DIA will hold a shareholder meeting on March 19 and 20, the company said on Sunday.

The retailer will propose a capital reduction of 56 million euros. The company has already proposed a 600 million euro rights issue to support its finances.

Earlier this month, DIA revealed plans to lay off thousands of staff in the face of falling revenues and a net loss for 2018.

DIA has steadily lost market share due to fierce competition in Spain, and its shares have fallen 90 percent in the past year.

The group’s largest shareholder is Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, who holds just under 30 percent of the company through his LetterOne (L1) investment firm. On February 5, L1 offered to buy the whole of DIA, valuing it at more than 400 million euros.

L1 said its takeover bid was dependent on DIA’s planned rights issue not going ahead. (Reporting by Joan Faus. Editing by Jane Merriman)