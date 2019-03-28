LetterOne expects no cash from Spain's DIA for 2 years - prospectus

MADRID, March 28 (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne (L1) fund would expect Spain’s DIA to make no cash for two years after it completed a takeover offer it is currently making to shareholders, the fund said in its bid prospectus.

If its offer is accepted, the fund said it would expect DIA to invest 200-250 million euros ($224.6-280.8 million) in the first two years after the buyout, and pay bonds maturing in 2019 with the proceeds of a 500 million euro capital increase. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Isla Binnie)