LetterOne fund would consider shareholder loan for Spain's DIA - prospectus

MADRID, March 28 (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne investment fund would consider injecting capital into Spain’s DIA through a shareholder loan if its bid to take over the supermarket chain is successful, the fund said in the offer prospectus.

If the struggling company needed funds urgently, LetterOne would recoup what it spent on the loan through a subsequent 500 million euro ($561.3 million) capital increase, the fund added.

The offer prospectus was approved by Spain’s market regulator on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Isla Binnie)