MADRID, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Struggling Spanish supermarket chain DIA posted a net loss of 352.6 million euros ($400.1 million) in 2018, the company said on Friday, three days after its main shareholder launched a takeover bid.

That compared to a profit of 101.2 million euros a year earlier, the company said, adding that sales were 7.3 billion euros for the full year, down from 8.2 billion euros in 2017. ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)