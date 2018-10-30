UPDATE 1-Spanish supermarket chain DIA posts nine-month core profit down 24 pct

(Adds detail, background)

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spanish supermarket chain DIA posted a 24 percent drop in core profit for the first nine months on Tuesday, as it struggled with strong competition in its home market and inflation in Argentina.

The low-cost retailer has failed to find a strategy to stem a steady loss of market share over the past five years in Spain, as an economic recovery has softened the edge it had enjoyed with bargain-hungry customers during a recession.

DIA reiterated revised guidance for full-year adjusted core earnings of 350 million-400 million euros ($398-$455 million) issued two weeks ago, when it made its third profit warning in a year.

That estimate did not take into account the potential impact of accounting for hyperinflation in Argentina, DIA said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 281.1 million euros from 370.2 million euros in the year to the end of September 2017.

But the supermarket reported 2.7 percent growth in like-for-like sales in the period.

German discounter Lidl and local rival Mercadona have stolen a march on DIA, making investments worth more than double the their revenue back into stores. In the first nine months, DIA said it boosted capital investment in Spanish stores by 71 percent.

The heavily-shorted stock has plunged this year to hit historic lows after the last profit warning, knocking more than 80 percent off the company’s market value since January.

DIA’s biggest shareholder, an investment fund owned by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne investment vehicle, prompted speculation of a possible takeover when it disclosed last month that it owned 29 percent of the company, just under the 30 percent threshold which would force a full buyout. (Reporting by Isla Binnie Editing by Jesús Aguado and Edmund Blair)