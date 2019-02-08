UPDATE 1-Spanish takeover target DIA posts net loss of 353 mln euros in 2018

(Adds background, share move)

MADRID, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Struggling Spanish supermarket chain DIA posted a net loss of 352.6 million euros ($400 million) in 2018, the company said on Friday, three days after its main shareholder launched a takeover bid.

That compared to a profit of 101.2 million euros a year earlier, the company said, adding that sales were 7.3 billion euros for the full year, down from 8.2 billion euros in 2017.

Dia did not immediately give more details of their earnings. The company plans to hold a conference call at 9.30 am (0830 GMT).

DIA has failed to halt a steady loss of market share in Spain, where its low-cost model flourished during a painful recession, but has since languished behind competitors including Germany discounters Aldi and Lidl, and domestic rival Mercadona.

Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, who currently holds just under 30 percent of the company, moved on Tuesday to buy the whole group in a bid valuing it at more than 400 million euros.

Fridman’s offer, made through his LetterOne (L1) fund, aims to block a 600 million euro share issue DIA’s management agreed in December as part of a sorely-needed financing deal.

Dia shares, prone to volatility after an almost 85 percent drop in the last year, slipped 0.7 percent in early trade compared to 0.45 percent fall of the Ibex. ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez/Keith Weir)