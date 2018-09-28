FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
September 28, 2018 / 2:59 PM / in an hour

Biggest shareholder in Spain's DIA raises stake to 29 pct

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 28 (Reuters) - LetterOne, controlled by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, has raised its stake in Spanish discount supermarket chain DIA to 29 percent from 25 percent, according to a filing from the Spanish regulator on Friday.

LetterOne, which now holds a 15 percent direct stake in DIA and 14 percent indirectly, is expected to clarify shortly whether it intends to seek control of the company.

According to Spanish merger law, the threshold for launching a full takeover bid stands at 30 percent.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo; writing by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.