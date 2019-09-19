Company News
September 19, 2019 / 6:25 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Diageo sets full-year organic sales forecast, says not immune to trade changes

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Spirits maker Diageo Plc said on Thursday it was “not immune” to changes in global trade policies, but based on the current environment it expects to meet its full-year organic sales targets.

The Johnnie Walker whisky and Tanqueray Gin maker said it continues to expect organic net sales growth to be towards the mid-point of a 4% to 6% range and organic operating profit to grow roughly one percentage point ahead of organic net sales. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below