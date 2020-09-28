Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

Spirits maker Diageo says U.S. business ahead of expectations

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - London-based spirits maker Diageo said on Monday it has made a strong start to its fiscal year 2021, with its U.S. business performing ahead of expectations, as many countries ease their COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our outlook for the first half of fiscal 21 has improved since the year-end, reflecting the good start to the year, particularly for our US business,” Chief Executive Officer Ivan Menezes said.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

