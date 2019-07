July 25 (Reuters) - Diageo, the world’s largest spirits company, reported higher annual profit on Thursday, helped by growth across all its markets, an improved price mix and as it kept a tight lid on costs.

The maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky, Smirnoff vodka and Guinness stout said operating profit rose 10% to 4 billion pounds ($4.99 billion) for the year ended June 30.