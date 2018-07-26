FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 7:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Diageo announces buyback after H1 sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on buyback, outlook)

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Diageo, the world’s largest spirits company, announced a share buyback programme on Thursday after first-half sales and profits rose despite currency headwinds.

The British maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch and Smirnoff vodka said net sales rose 0.9 percent to 12.2 billion pounds ($16.10 billion) and operating profit rose 3.7 percent to 3.7 billion pounds.

Earnings per share rose 9.3 percent to 118.6 pence.

Diageo said it approved a share buyback programme of up to 2.0 billion pounds for the year ending 30 June 2019.

$1 = 0.7576 pounds Reporting by Uday Sampath Kumar and Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
