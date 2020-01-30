UPDATE 1-Diageo sees organic net sales growth at lower end of outlook on trade uncertainty

(Adds outlook range, CEO comment, organic operating profit)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc, the world’s largest spirits company, on Thursday said it expects annual organic net sales growth to be at the lower end of its previous forecast as it faces the fall-out from increasing global trade uncertainty.

The company now expects full-year organic net sales growth to be at the lower end of the 4% to 6% range it previously forecasted. The company highlighted volatility in India, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky, Smirnoff vodka and Guinness stout said operating profit rose 0.5% to 2.44 billion pounds ($3.21 billion) for the six months ended Dec. 31.

“There is ongoing uncertainty in the global trade environment and we would not be immune from further policy changes,” Chief Executive Officer Ivan Menezes said.

Diageo has faced pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump’s use of tariffs as a weapon in trade conflicts after the United States slapped a 25% tariff on scotch whisky and other European products.

