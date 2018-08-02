Dialog Semi open for deals after breaking off talks with Synaptics

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Anglo-German chip developer Dialog Semiconductor is still open to acquisitions after breaking off talks with Synaptics, Chief Executive Jalal Bagherli said on Thursday.

He said any deal would likely be smaller than would have been the case with Synaptics, a specialist in touchpad technology, and Dialog would look to focus on its strengths in consumer products and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“We are not looking to jump miles away from where we are good at,” Bagherli told analysts on a call after Dialog reported a 16 percent rise in second-quarter revenues. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Maria Sheahan)