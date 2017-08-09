Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata Q2 net profit up 2.5 pct yr/yr

COLOMBO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Dialog Axiata Plc, Sri Lanka's biggest mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia's Axiata Group, on Wednesday reported a 2.5 percent rise in net profit for the second quarter ended June 30.

(In millions of rupees unless stated):

Q2 2017 Q2 2016 Net profit/(loss) 2,344.0 2,286.5 Revenue 23,012.1 21,064.6 Earnings per share (basic, in rupees) 0.29 0.28

Foreign investors hold nearly 95 percent of the total issued shares in the company, led by Axiata Investments (Labuan) Ltd, which holds 83.3 percent, as of June 30, 2017.

Dialog is the fifth-largest company on the bourse with a market capitalisation of 92.02 billion rupees ($600.85 million), accounting for 3.4 percent of the total market capitalisation of the Colombo Stock Exchange, latest data shows ($1 = 153.1500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)