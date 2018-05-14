Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata Q1 net profit up 78.6 pct y/y

COLOMBO, May 14 (Reuters) - Dialog Axiata Plc, Sri Lanka’s biggest mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia’s Axiata Group, reported a 78.6 percent rise in group net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, the company said on Monday.

(in millions of rupees unless stated):

Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Total comprehensive income for the period 2,840.2 1,589.9 Revenue 26,082.9 22,164.7 Earnings per share (basic, in rupees) 0.35 0.19

Foreign investors hold 94.3 percent of the total issued shares in the company as of Friday.

Axiata Investments (Labuan) Ltd held 83.32 percent of the company as of March 31.

Dialog is the fourth-largest company on the bourse with a market capitalisation of 115.6 billion rupees ($732.57 million), accounting for 4.1 percent of the total market capitalisation of the Colombo Stock Exchange, latest data from the bourse showed. ($1 = 157.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)