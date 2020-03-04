Dialog sees Chinese contract chipmakers near 100% by end-March

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Chip designer Dialog Semiconductor said on Wednesday it expected its main Chinese contract manufacturers to be producing at close to full capacity by the end of March after disruptions caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

CEO Jalal Bagherli said output had recovered to 50-60% of capacity as workers return and facilities are disinfected following an extended Chinese New Year break. “By the end of March we should be closer to 100% capacity,” he told Reuters. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)