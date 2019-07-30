Dialog still in the market for M&A, eyes larger deal - CEO

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Chip designer Dialog Semiconductor is still in the market for takeovers, and any deal it does is likely to be bigger than a recent transaction it did with Silicon Motion, CEO Jalal Bagherli said.

Bagherli told analysts that the M&A market was “tighter”, making him inclined to look at startups or carve-outs to round out Dialog’s business after a landmark deal last year to transfer people and patents to Apple.

Dialog said in March it would acquire Silicon Motion’s mobile communications business for $45 million, expanding into the market for low-power connected devices. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Riham Alkousaa)