Dialog sees Q3 revenues at $360-$400 million

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor forecast revenues of $360-$400 million in the third quarter after confirming a second-quarter profit beat thanks to a deal to transfer people and patents to iPhone maker Apple .

The Anglo-German chip designer also said it expected underlying gross margins to remain stable in the third quarter after coming in at 49.7% in the latest period.

For the year as a whole, Dialog slightly narrowed its outlook for underlying revenue to fall by a mid-single-digit percentage margin. Previously it had forecast a single-digit decline.

Dialog pre-released estimated second-quarter earnings on July 17 that beat its own guidance. Revenues came in at $482 million, buoyed by $146 million in one-off licence revenues from the Apple deal. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)