January 14, 2019

Dialog Semi posts Q4 sales at bottom of range, shares seen lower

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Anglo-German chip designer Dialog Semiconductor on Monday posted preliminary fourth-quarter sales that came in at the low end of its target range, sending its shares down in pre-market trade.

Unaudited preliminary sales came in at $431 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a guidance range of $430-470 million, the company said.

Its shares were indicated 2.3 percent lower in pre-market trade at 0641 GMT. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

