Dialog Semi sees chip supply chain back to normal in Q2

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor said on Wednesday it expected the chip supply chain and contract manufacturers to return to normal in the second quarter, after disruption caused by the coronavirus epidemic that first broke out in China.

The Anglo-German chip designer forecast 2020 percentage revenue growth in the mid-teens - excluding its legacy business supplying the main power chip for older Apple iPhones - in line with earlier guidance. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)