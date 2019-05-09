Dialog Semi sees weaker China demand but defends market share

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Anglo-German chip designer Dialog Semiconductor’s sales of rapid-charge products were affected in the first quarter by weak demand in China, but it managed to defend its market share, CFO Wissam Jabre said on Thursday.

Speaking after Dialog reported first-quarter revenues just above the mid-point of its guidance range, Jabre said Dialog - which specialises in power-management chips - expects a recovery in demand in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Thomas Seythal)