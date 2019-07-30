UPDATE 1-Dialog upbeat on outlook after confirming Q2 beat

* Q3 revenues seen at $360-$400 million

* 2019 revenue guidance range narrowed

* Q2 lifted by one-off revenues from Apple deal

* Non-Apple custom mixed signal revenues treble (Adds CEO quote, context, shares)

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor gave an upbeat forecast for revenues and profit in the third quarter after confirming a second-quarter earnings beat thanks to its deal to transfer people and patents to Apple .

The Anglo-German chip designer said it expected third-quarter revenues of $360-$400 million, while underlying gross margins would remain stable after coming in at 49.7% in the latest period.

Dialog confirmed forecast-beating second-quarter revenues of $482 million, buoyed by $146 million in licence revenues from the Apple deal, helping shares to gain 1.1% in pre-market trade in Frankfurt. It pre-released figures on July 17.

That windfall was the first payoff from the $600 million deal struck last year by Dialog - which specialises in power-management applications used in smartphones and other devices - that left it a smaller but more diversified business.

Markets have honoured the shift, sending Dialog’s shares 86% higher in the year to date, even as the global semiconductor industry has struggled to cope with the fallout from a trade row between the United States and China.

CEO Jalal Bagherli said he was encouraged that revenue from Dialog’s custom mixed signal product line - not covered by the Apple deal - had trebled in the second quarter, while Dialog expanded into the Internet of Things and Bluetooth markets.

“We have a healthy customer ... pipeline and a robust financial position which is allowing us to make targeted investments to expand our product portfolio and leverage our technology into new markets,” he said in a statement.

For the year as a whole, Dialog narrowed its outlook for underlying revenue to fall by a mid-single-digit percentage margin. It had been forecasting a single-digit decline. It now expects underlying margins to be above those achieved in 2018. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)