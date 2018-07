July 30 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc posted a quarterly loss compared to a year-ago profit on Monday, as contract drilling revenue fell. The rig contractor recorded a loss of $69.27 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared to a profit of $15.95 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $268.86 million from $399.29 million. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)