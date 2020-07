July 14 (Reuters) - Shale producer Diamondback Energy Inc on Tuesday cut its 2020 production forecast due to higher-than-expected curtailed volumes in the second quarter and volatile oil prices.

The company said it now plans to produce 290,000 to 305,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), lower than its previous forecast of 295,000 to 310,000 boe/d.