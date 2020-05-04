Company News
May 4, 2020 / 8:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Diamondback Energy reports quarterly loss on $1 billion charge

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Shale producer Diamondback Energy Inc reported a first-quarter loss on Monday due to a $1 billion charge and said it would cut 10% to 15% of expected May oil output as it battles an unprecedented slump in oil prices.

Net loss attributable to the company was $272 million, or $1.72 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $10 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.45 per share.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below