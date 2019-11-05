Permian producer Diamondback's adjusted profit dips 13% on lower prices

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Permian producer Diamondback Energy Inc reported a 13% fall in adjusted quarterly profit, hurt by lower oil and gas prices.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $368 million, or $2.26 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $157 million, or $1.59 per share. Excluding items, Diamondback earned $239 million, or $1.47 per share.

Production more than doubled to 287,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)