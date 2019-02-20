Banco BPM says police seized 85 mln euros in diamonds probe

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Banco BPM said Italian tax police had seized 84.6 million euros ($96 million) in funds from the country’s third-largest bank on Tuesday as part of a probe into fraudulent sales of diamonds to customers.

Banco BPM, which is being probed with three other banks, said the investigation focused on the fact that, between 2003 and 2016, the lender had passed on to diamonds broker IDB names of customers interested in purchasing stones as an investment.

Banco BPM, born in 2017 from the merger of Banco Popolare and Popolare di Milano, said it had fully cooperated with authorities and put aside provisions last year to cover for risks linked to diamonds sales following IDB’s bankruptcy.

Analysts say the bank has put aside 150 million euros to reimburse clients. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)