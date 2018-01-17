Dubai Islamic Bank weighs capital-raising in 2018 -CEO

DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank plans to raise capital in 2018 to help support an expected double-digit rise in loan growth, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The bank is considering options including a rights issue and an issue of Islamic bonds, but any final decision on its plans will be subject to regulatory approvals, Adnan Chilwan said on a conference call to discuss the bank’s fourth-quarter results.

In an investor presentation, the bank said it was targeting loan growth of between 10 and 15 percent in 2018, the same target it set for 2017. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)