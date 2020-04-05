Dubai Islamic Bank, subsidiary Noor have $541 mln exposure to NMC Health

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank said on Sunday it has $425 million exposure to troubled hospital operator NMC Heath and its subsidiary Noor Bank has a further $116 million exposure to the London-listed company.

NMC, which recently revised its debt position to $6.6 billion, much above earlier estimates, has seen its stock more than halve in value since December after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its financial statements.

On Saturday NMC’s major lender, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , said it applied to Britain’s High Court on April 2 to appoint joint administrators for the hospital operator.

NMC Health’s new executive chairman on Saturday called on the company’s creditors for a debt standstill and said he would work with authorities in Britain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to recover misused funds.

DIB said it is now in discussions with NMC and its advisors to ascertain the group’s financial position and identify potential measures to address its governance and financial issues.

The aggregate exposure to NMC constitutes as of March 31 is approximately 0.7% of DIB’s total assets, DIB said. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)