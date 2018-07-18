FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 18, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank Q2 profit rises 14.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant lender, posted a 14.6 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday as income from Islamic financing and investment grew.

It is the third Dubai-based bank to report double-digit profit growth for the quarter after Commercial Bank of Dubai and Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest lender, which posted a 30 percent rise in net profit on Wednesday.

DIB made 1.21 billion dirhams ($329.5 million) in the three months to June 30, it said, up from 1.06 billion a year earlier.

SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit of 1.12 billion dirhams.

Earnings were lifted by a 21.6 percent increase in net income from Islamic financing and investment transactions and a 12.7 percent rise in income from fees, commissions and foreign exchange.

That helped offset a 20 percent rise in impairment charges to 223.8 million dirhams.

$1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.