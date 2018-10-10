FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 7:20 AM / in 2 hours

Dubai Islamic Bank Q3 net profit rises 10.8 pct

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant lender, posted a 10.8 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday as income from Islamic financing and investment grew.

DIB made 1.23 billion dirhams ($334.89 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said, up from 1.11 billion a year earlier. The result was in line with the mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll.

The lender said Islamic finance and investing transactions grew to 2.48 billion dirhams from 2.01 billion a year earlier.

$1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, editing by Louise Heavens

