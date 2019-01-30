Dubai Islamic Bank's profit rises 15 pct in fourth quarter

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant lender, reported a 15 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, in line with forecasts, according to Reuters calculations.

The bank made 1.30 billion dirhams ($354 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated from financial statements in the absence of a quarterly breakdown. This compares with a profit of 1.13 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2017.

The average forecast of three analysts was for DIB to make a quarterly profit of 1.22 billion dirhams, according to Refinitiv data.

The bank said its board had approved the issue of senior sukuk or similar instruments for an amount up to $5 billion at any time, as well as the issue of additional Tier 1 sukuk up to $1 billion and Tier 2 sukuk up to $2 billion.

The bank this month raised $750 million in Tier 1 sukuk, offering a 6.25 percent yield. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)